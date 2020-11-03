Head-To-Head Contrast: Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) versus US Ecology (OTCMKTS:ECOL)

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.2% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of US Ecology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares US Ecology and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Ecology -34.42% 4.11% 1.58% Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for US Ecology and Digital Locations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Ecology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Ecology currently has a consensus target price of $52.67, suggesting a potential upside of 63.97%. Given US Ecology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe US Ecology is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Volatility and Risk

US Ecology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Ecology and Digital Locations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Ecology $685.51 million 1.48 $33.14 million $1.96 16.39 Digital Locations $20,000.00 78.46 $2.94 million N/A N/A

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Summary

US Ecology beats Digital Locations on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides specialty field services, which includes standby services, emergency response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, remediation, lab packs, retail services, transportation, and other services; and waste management services, such as on-site management, waste characterization, and transportation and disposal of non- hazardous and hazardous waste to commercial and industrial facilities, and government entities. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, and waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Digital Locations

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

