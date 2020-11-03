Head-To-Head Contrast: FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) vs. ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS)

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) and ImageWorks (OTCMKTS:IWKS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

This table compares FUJIFILM and ImageWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FUJIFILM $21.26 billion 0.98 $1.15 billion $2.81 18.13 ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FUJIFILM has higher revenue and earnings than ImageWorks.

Profitability

This table compares FUJIFILM and ImageWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FUJIFILM 6.17% 6.60% 4.08% ImageWorks N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FUJIFILM and ImageWorks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FUJIFILM 0 0 1 0 3.00 ImageWorks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of FUJIFILM shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of ImageWorks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FUJIFILM has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImageWorks has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FUJIFILM beats ImageWorks on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services. The company also provides healthcare and material products, such as digital X-ray imaging and diagnostic systems, digital mammography systems, medical-use picture archiving and communications systems, dry imaging films/dry imagers, X-ray films, digital endoscopes, low-molecular pharmaceuticals, radiopharmaceuticals, functional cosmetics, and nutritional supplement products. In addition, it offers graphic systems, including computer-to-plate plates and plate setters, industrial inkjet printers and inks, and industrial inkjet printer heads; flat panel display materials, such as protective films for polarizers, WV films for expanding viewing angles, and transfer films; recording media comprising data cartridges and professional-use videotape products; and industrial products that include electronic materials/photoresist products, pressure/heat measurement films, and non-destructive testing systems. Further, the company provides office products, such as color/monochrome digital multifunction devices and DocuWorks document handling software; color/monochrome office printers; and consumables, as well as on-demand publishing and computer printing systems, and document outsourcing services. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ImageWorks

ImageWorks Corporation provides imaging solutions to the dental health professionals. It offers panoramic and 3D imaging products, intraoral X-rays, and digital sensors, as well as dental imaging software. The company was formerly known as AFP Imaging Corporation and changed its name to ImageWorks Corporation in June 2010. Imageworks Corporation was founded in 1978 and is based in Elmsford, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.