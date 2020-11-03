Head-To-Head Contrast: SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) versus Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF)

SWK (OTCMKTS:SWKH) and Roan Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SWK and Roan Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roan Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SWK presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.99%. Given SWK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SWK is more favorable than Roan Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares SWK and Roan Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK 70.37% 9.38% 9.11% Roan Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

SWK has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roan Holdings Group has a beta of -10.16, meaning that its share price is 1,116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SWK and Roan Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $25.99 million 7.31 $6.20 million N/A N/A Roan Holdings Group $2.88 million 0.53 $24.21 million N/A N/A

Roan Holdings Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SWK.

Summary

SWK beats Roan Holdings Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. The company, through its subsidiary, SWK Advisors LLC, offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Roan Holdings Group

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. operates as a non-bank financial corporation that provides financial services to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, and individuals in the People's Republic of China. It also provides health management, insurance, healthcare, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions. The company also serves customers in commerce and service, real estate, technology promotion and application services, construction, finance, wholesale and retail, and other industries. The company was formerly known as China Lending Corporation and changed its name to Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. in January 2020. Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

