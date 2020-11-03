Head to Head Contrast: The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) & PFSweb (OTCMKTS:PFSW)

The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) and PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares The Amacore Group and PFSweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A PFSweb -0.40% 3.28% 0.79%

This table compares The Amacore Group and PFSweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PFSweb $294.02 million 0.42 -$2.17 million $0.05 123.00

The Amacore Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PFSweb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of PFSweb shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of PFSweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for The Amacore Group and PFSweb, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PFSweb 0 0 4 0 3.00

PFSweb has a consensus target price of $8.38, indicating a potential upside of 36.18%. Given PFSweb’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PFSweb is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

Risk and Volatility

The Amacore Group has a beta of 4.08, meaning that its share price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PFSweb has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PFSweb beats The Amacore Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Amacore Group Company Profile

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising commerce development, managed, quality assurance, and training services; and order to cash service, such as technology collaboration, information management services, payments, business-to-business financial management, and direct-to-consumer financial management. In addition, the company offers fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, pop-up distribution centers, and kitting and assembly services; and customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help. It serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, coins and collectibles, and technology products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

