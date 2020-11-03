Head to Head Contrast: Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and ReNeuron Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet 0 0 0 0 N/A ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -24.96, suggesting that its stock price is 2,596% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet -296.37% -57.25% -45.40% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and ReNeuron Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet $6.20 million 192.86 -$85.67 million N/A N/A ReNeuron Group $7.53 million 5.09 -$14.51 million ($0.45) -2.68

ReNeuron Group has higher revenue and earnings than Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet.

Summary

ReNeuron Group beats Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua. The company's product pipeline includes glepaglutide, a long acting GLP-2 analog for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trials; and dasiglucagon, a proprietary glucagon analog for various indications comprising as a dual-hormone artificial pancreas for diabetes treatment, rescue treatment for severe hypoglycemia, and congenital hyperinsulinism. The company has collaboration agreements with Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the discovery and development of peptide therapies for complement-mediated diseases. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

ReNeuron Group Company Profile

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also developing CTX-derived exosomes, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. ReNeuron Group plc has a research agreement with U.S. biotechnology company in the discovery and development of novel gene silencing-based therapeutics. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma Aktieselskabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.