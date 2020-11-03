Head-To-Head Survey: Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) versus ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

Alliance Sports Group (OTCMKTS:BOLL) and ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alliance Sports Group and ADIDAS AG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Sports Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ADIDAS AG/S 2 6 6 0 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and ADIDAS AG/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADIDAS AG/S $26.48 billion 2.24 $2.21 billion $5.43 27.81

ADIDAS AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than Alliance Sports Group.

Risk & Volatility

Alliance Sports Group has a beta of -0.64, meaning that its share price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADIDAS AG/S has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ADIDAS AG/S shares are held by institutional investors. 60.6% of Alliance Sports Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Sports Group and ADIDAS AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Sports Group N/A N/A N/A ADIDAS AG/S 2.67% 8.20% 2.76%

Summary

ADIDAS AG/S beats Alliance Sports Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Sports Group

Alliance Sports Group, L.P., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes sports and outdoor products to customers worldwide. The company provides flashlights, fitness products, multi-tools, and outdoor gear products to independent retail stores, as well as retail chains in the United States. It also offers ankle/wrist weights, body balls, core training products, electronics, gloves, hand/forearm products, hand weights, jump ropes, resistance bands, workout mats, yoga/Pilates items, and fitness apparel; and trimwear, accessories, and wellness products. The company offers its products through brands, including NEBO, Quarrow Fishing Products, Iprotec Firearm Lighting, Weatherrite Outdoor, Bollinger Fitness, Solaire Trimwear, and True Utility. It was formerly known as Bollinger Industries, Inc. and changed Alliance Sports Group, L.P. Alliance Sports Group, L.P. was founded in 1974 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About ADIDAS AG/S

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags, balls, fitness equipment, golf clubs, and hockey sticks under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space; and Y-3 label business activities. It sells its products through approximately 2,300 own-retail stores; 14,000 mono-branded franchise stores; and 150,000 wholesale doors, as well as its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

