Head-To-Head Survey: Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) versus Southwestern Energy (OTCMKTS:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) and Lilis Energy (OTCMKTS:LLEXQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Lilis Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Southwestern Energy and Lilis Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwestern Energy 1 12 1 0 2.00 Lilis Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southwestern Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 4.32%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than Lilis Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Lilis Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwestern Energy $3.04 billion 0.55 $891.00 million $0.61 4.52 Lilis Energy $66.06 million 0.01 -$272.12 million N/A N/A

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lilis Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Southwestern Energy and Lilis Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwestern Energy -95.17% 8.89% 3.42% Lilis Energy -627.97% N/A -6.84%

Risk & Volatility

Southwestern Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilis Energy has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southwestern Energy beats Lilis Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 173,994 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; and approximately 287,693 net acres in Southwest Appalachia. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 12,721 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 929 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. It also engages in marketing of natural gas, oil, and NGLs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

About Lilis Energy

Lilis Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 19,562 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 12,521 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Recovery Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Lilis Energy, Inc. in December 2013. Lilis Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On June 28, 2020, Lilis Energy, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

