Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of HTLF opened at $33.46 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $51.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.32%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,341.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.