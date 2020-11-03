Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total value of $730,134.20. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total value of $675,811.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,852,528.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $1,530,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $195.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.71. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $530.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

