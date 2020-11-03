Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2020

guidance to EPS.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. Helios Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

In other Helios Technologies news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $118,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,201.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

