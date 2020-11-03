Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) PT Raised to $47.00 at Morgan Stanley

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

HLIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $127,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,474.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545 shares of company stock valued at $268,236 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 37,497 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,373,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,796 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.