Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $62.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

In related news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 14,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $982,394.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,987.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.