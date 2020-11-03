Hess (NYSE:HES) Downgraded by Argus to Hold

Hess (NYSE:HES) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank cut Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.56.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of HES stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. Hess has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.22). Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the second quarter worth about $47,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Hess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hess by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter worth $206,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.