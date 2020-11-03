Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Short Interest Down 14.0% in October

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 581,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total transaction of $502,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 42.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hill-Rom stock opened at $90.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.50. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

