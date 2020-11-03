Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 2.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at about $12,417,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 374,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 205,875 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 31.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,031,000 after purchasing an additional 182,608 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 83.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 318,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,326 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 183.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 157,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 101,936 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

