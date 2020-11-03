Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00076883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00195597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00029184 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.20 or 0.01119298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

