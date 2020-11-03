Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 15.32%.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $234.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

In other news, Director Ann Forte Trappey bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,001. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

