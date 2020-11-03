Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market capitalization of $234.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Home Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

In other Home Bancorp news, Director Ann Forte Trappey acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $49,001.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $49,001. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

