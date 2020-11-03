HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. Research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 6,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $165,476.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,026,260 in the last three months. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

