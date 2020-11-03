HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeStreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded HomeStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of HMST opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $711.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.32. HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 8,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.85 per share, with a total value of $237,273.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,200.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,026,260 in the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 589.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 84,516 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 405.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,605 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $1,309,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

