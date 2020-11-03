Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Bought by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,783,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,927,000 after purchasing an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $173.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

