Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $198.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Shares of HON opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $121.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 512,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,951 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

