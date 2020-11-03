Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) PT Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

HZNP opened at $73.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $86.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $636.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $703,530.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter worth $3,051,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after buying an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

