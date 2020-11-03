Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HOTH opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.65.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOTH. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hoth Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

