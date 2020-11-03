HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) & BioForce Nanosciences (NASDAQ:BFNH) Critical Analysis

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and BioForce Nanosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $19.20 million 1.13 -$19.30 million ($0.51) -0.60 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 809.31 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

BioForce Nanosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 1 2 0 2.67 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus target price of $1.07, suggesting a potential upside of 248.81%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -141.02% -85.82% -44.87% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HTG Molecular Diagnostics beats BioForce Nanosciences on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's marketed panels include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay; HTG EdgeSeq path assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA whole-transcriptome assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay EU; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus assay EU;HTG EdgeSeq precision immuno-oncology panel; HTG lung fusions assay; HTG autoimmune panel; and HTG mouse mRNA tumor response panel. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; and an agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the development of nuclease-protection-based RNA or DNA profiling tests. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. The company sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers, and online under the BioForce Eclipse brand. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

