Hudson Global (HSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) will be announcing its Q3 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $24.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Hudson Global had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect Hudson Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hudson Global stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for small to large-sized corporations and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand worldwide. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) recruitment services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

