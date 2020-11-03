Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.06.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, with a total value of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 528.1% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 194,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 163,492 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 122.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the second quarter worth $2,668,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 204.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 114,594 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.