Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HPP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.06.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE HPP opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 477.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 123,847 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.