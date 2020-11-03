Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.50-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.76. Humana also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 18.50-18.75 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Mizuho boosted their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $437.43.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM opened at $408.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $415.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.75. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $449.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.