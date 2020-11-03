Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.31.

HBAN stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,382.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,982,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,359 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,064,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,826,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,430 shares during the period. 71.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

