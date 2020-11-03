Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,180,155.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after buying an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,849,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,079 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 10,406,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144,953 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,903,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,642,000 after acquiring an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,440,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.