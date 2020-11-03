Huntington National Bank Acquires 250 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.54. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

