Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.13% of Analog Devices worth $54,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Analog Devices by 189.7% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,786,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total value of $1,329,350.88. Insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock valued at $10,302,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.41.

Shares of ADI opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.83.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

