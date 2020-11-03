Huntington National Bank Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,956,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 5,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.67.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $356.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.55 and its 200 day moving average is $319.75. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $387.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total transaction of $5,211,193.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,719 shares of company stock worth $14,382,932 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

