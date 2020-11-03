Huntington National Bank Boosts Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 611,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $61,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Prologis by 92.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 191.3% during the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 159.8% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

NYSE PLD opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $109.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

