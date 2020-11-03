Huntington National Bank Buys 12,996 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,996 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $53,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $675.98 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $705.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $632.60. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,890 shares of company stock valued at $18,931,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.