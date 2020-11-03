Huntington National Bank Buys 2,088 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.9% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $64,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total value of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $8,427,740 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

ACN opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

