Huntington National Bank Buys 5,925 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 541,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $75,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in PepsiCo by 25.6% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.7% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 268,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.