Huntington National Bank Buys 5,942 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $66,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6,198.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,246,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,774,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiserv by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,537,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,231 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,650,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,961 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,140,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,359,000 after purchasing an additional 635,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,487.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 649,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 631,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $2,203,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 205,537 shares in the company, valued at $20,489,983.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

