Huntington National Bank Buys 946 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Lockheed Martin worth $63,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $352.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $380.04. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.18.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

