Huntington National Bank Buys 966 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 545,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 256.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 270,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,353,000 after buying an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $60,064,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $355.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $387.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.49 and its 200-day moving average is $321.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $358.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.