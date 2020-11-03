Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 76,906,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,397,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,149,658 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,401,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,306,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,464 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,568,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,210,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

