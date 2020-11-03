Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,574 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 1.4% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $94,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,358,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,107,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,636,000 after buying an additional 411,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 506,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,890,000 after buying an additional 52,589 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH opened at $193.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

