Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP boosted its stake in The Kroger by 423.7% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,007,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,648,000 after buying an additional 3,242,226 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,338,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,946 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,344 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,281,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 382.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,324,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 22,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $786,962.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,624.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,458 shares of company stock worth $4,038,441 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The Kroger’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

