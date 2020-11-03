Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 606,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after purchasing an additional 176,056 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 247,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 118,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IP stock opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.17.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. International Paper’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IP. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Argus cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

