Huntington National Bank Decreases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.14% of Valero Energy worth $24,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,827,000 after purchasing an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,881,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,690 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,509 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,398,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,670 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

