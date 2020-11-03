Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.37 and its 200 day moving average is $86.32. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.