Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Balentine LLC grew its position in State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of State Street by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

