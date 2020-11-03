Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,917 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $31,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,167,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,575,000 after buying an additional 939,971 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after buying an additional 721,106 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after buying an additional 630,079 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.