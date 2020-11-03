Huntington National Bank Decreases Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 29.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $351,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,867,765.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.88.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

